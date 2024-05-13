Oborevwori urges varsity council to prioritize innovation in education

By Emmanuel Ogoigbe

In a bid to elevate the standards of teaching, learning, and research at Delta State University (DELSU), the Governing Council has been tasked with a renewed focus on innovation by the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

During the swearing-in and inauguration of newly appointed chairmen and members of parastatals, agencies, and governing councils of government institutions, Governor Oborevwori emphasized the importance of consistently pursuing innovation to enhance the institution’s curricula and ultimately improve the quality of graduates.

Governor Oborevwori highlighted that his administration’s primary goal in the education sector is to provide the highest quality education within a safe and supportive environment.

He stressed the importance of continually improving educational curricula to meet global standards, enabling students to develop critical thinking, entrepreneurial, leadership, and social skills, as well as fostering a culture of teamwork.

Specifically addressing Delta State University and other higher institutions in the state, the Governor emphasized the need to integrate theory and practice through multi-disciplinary research.

This approach, according to Oborevwori, aims to address the complex challenges of an increasingly diverse, technology-driven society and provide real-time solutions to issues such as urban decay and access to potable water supply.

He equally charged the Governing Council of the higher institutions to entrench the culture of maintenance of school infrastructure and property.

According to him, the state government is committing a lot of resources to create conducive teaching and learning environments for both staff and students in the institutions and this gesture should be reciprocated by proper maintenance to curb wastage.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd), Chairman, Governing Council of Delta State University, Abraka on behalf of others expressed his appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for the opportunity to serve, he promised that they will do their best to pursue and consolidate on the achievement of the M.O.R.E. Agenda of the Delta State Government in their different agencies and institutions.

The ceremony featured oath-taking of the Chairman and a Commissioner in the Delta State Civil Service Commission, pledge of allegiance by the new Auditor-General of Local Governments and inauguration of Governing Councils of Delta State University, Abraka, College of Physical Education. Mosogar; Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu and Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

Others are, Boards of Delta State Investment and Development Agency (DIDA), Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DEMSMA), Delta State Trust Mortgage Bank Limited and Universal Investment Development Company (UIDC).

The ceremony was witnessed by other members of the Governing Council of Delta State University whose tenures were still running, the Vice Chancellor Prof Andy O. Egwunyenga and principal officers of the university.

The call for innovation in education signals a new chapter for DELSU and other educational institutions in Delta State as they strive to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

The Governing Council of DELSU is now tasked with implementing strategies to enhance the institution’s curricula, foster innovation in teaching and research, and ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the modern workforce.