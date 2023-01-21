Oborevwori urges Delta lawmakers to see to improvement of people’s welfare

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has urged House members to work hard towards achieving more in the Stronger Delta policy and programmes of the current administration of the State.

Addressing lawmakers at plenary yesterday, he said the State Assembly has been peaceful and fruitful and commended members for their cooperation and support for the leadership of the House.

Rt Hon Oborevwori noted that in all sense of modesty the 7th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly has been very effective and efficient in parliamentary practice and Procedure, saying that the House can pride itself as one of the best sub-national parliaments in Nigeria.

He stated that the House was always ahead of others in the evolving march towards fiscal federalism in the country and urged the lawmakers to sustain the good work.

The Speaker disclosed that the Assembly had also deployed its high industry in passing a number of significant Bills in the various sectors of the state as well as approved requests from the Executive arm of Government to facilitate the development of the State.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the rapid physical infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts, even as he explained that the successes could not have been achieved without appropriation of funds for the projects by the House.

The Speaker appealed to members to sustain the commitment to duty of law making, representation and oversight so that together with the Executive, they can deliver the Stronger Delta.

