Oborevwori uniting Deltans through good governance — Aniagwu

By Owen Akenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is fostering unity and strengthening social cohesion across the state through inclusive governance, prudent resource management, and people-centered development initiatives.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this during an interview with TVC in Abuja on Friday.

Aniagwu stated that Governor Oborevwori’s leadership style anchored on transparency, equity, and justice, is building trust among Deltans and bridging longstanding divides across ethnic and political lines.

“Governor Oborevwori is not just building roads and bridges; he is building trust and uniting the people of Delta State through purposeful governance,” Aniagwu said. “From Warri to Agbor, from Asaba to Oleh, every zone is feeling the impact of government.”

READ ALSO: NYSC DG warns Corps members against abandoning service for foreign trips

He explained that under the MORE Agenda, the administration has executed impactful infrastructure projects, prioritized local content in contract awards, and empowered communities to take ownership of development.

Aniagwu emphasized that the even distribution of projects and political appointments has helped douse tensions and fostered a stronger sense of belonging among all Deltans.

According to him, the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in its regular publication of project updates and financial disclosures, which reflect an open-door governance policy.

Speaking further, Aniagwu addressed the recent political realignment that saw Governor Oborevwori and the entire state political structure move from the PDP to the APC.

He said the decision was taken after careful consideration of the development trajectory of the state and the need to align with the center for greater benefits.

“At some point, we were clear about why we had to leave our former party. Remaining in a structure where internal crises threatened the nomination processes would not serve the interests of development in our state,” he explained.

He referenced unresolved internal issues in the PDP, particularly the controversy surrounding the party’s National Secretary position as one of the key triggers for the defection.

“Even just a few days ago, the INEC position on who should serve as the National Secretary of the PDP was still being contested. That position of Secretary is important and plays a critical role in any party structure, and instability there undermines nomination processes,” he said.

Aniagwu noted that upon moving to the APC, the Oborevwori administration was able to manage the existing party structures and tendencies within the APC effectively, thereby ensuring a smooth political transition.

“We moved in what you might call one fell swoop. There was no dissent; all elected and appointed officials followed. That shows a unified resolve and agreement with the Governor’s leadership,” he stated.

He added that the defection has brought about a more peaceful political environment in Delta State and has enhanced governance and development delivery.

“Our people now see that the decision to align with the center was the right one. We are already attracting greater collaboration with the Federal Government and reaping the dividends in sectors like works, housing, health, and human capital development,” Aniagwu said.

He also hinted at ongoing efforts to build international partnerships, affirming Delta’s growing importance on the national stage.

“We believe Delta has evolved into a critical player in the Nigerian federation, and as such, we are expanding our reach for international collaborations to further enrich our development plans,” he added.

Aniagwu further praised Governor Oborevwori’s ability to manage the state’s diverse political and ethnic interests, even in the face of opposition narratives.

“Even when you are fair and inclusive, there will always be individuals who try to distort reality to serve their political interests. That is expected in politics. But the truth is, we are united, peaceful, and moving forward,” he stressed.

He urged all Deltans to continue supporting the Governor’s vision for a stronger, united, and more prosperous Delta, noting that sustained unity is crucial for the state’s long-term development.