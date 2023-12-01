Oborevwori tasks board members on advancement of Delta

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged Chairmen and members of boards of parastatals and institutions of government to work harder for the advancement of the State through the MORE agenda.

Governor Oborevwori who gave the charge at the inauguration of Boards of Agencies and Institutions of the State Government in Asaba, told the appointees to abide by the code of conduct establishing the boards and ensure proper separation of power between board and management.

Those sworn in include: Barr. Innocent Ogboru, Chairman Delta State Library Board; Dr Chris Oharisi – Chairman College of Health Sciences Ofuoma; Chief Solomon Areyinka – Chairman Delta State Urban Water Board; and Chief Tony Oboroh – Chairman Delta Development and Property Authority.

Others are; Dr Paul Oweh – Chairman Hospitals Management Board (HMB); Mrs Florence Omoni-Johnson – Chairman Institute of Continuing Education; Philo Apena – Chairman Technical and Vocational Education Board and Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu – Chairman, Delta Printing and Publishing Company.

While congratulating the Chairmen and members of the boards, Governor Oborevwori, said they were selected from a rigorous screening process that emphasised merit, leadership, and team building skills.

He said the appointees have demonstrated over the years that they could be trusted in critical matters of governance and urged them to work harder for the advancement of Delta State through the M.O.R.E Agenda.

He urged members to attend meetings and abide by the code of conducts guiding the boards.

He said: “It is my hope and expectation that this appointment will serve as a motivation for them to work harder for the advancement of Delta State through the MORE agenda.

“The successful implementation of policies and programmes of the government requires the establishment of appropriate governance structures in various agencies and institutions of government.

“This enables better planning, enhances management efficiency, and promotes transparency and accountability, two of the core values of the MORE agenda.

“I urge the appointees to embrace the time-honoured principles of consultation, cooperation, and collective responsibility, which are crucial for success in this assignment.

“Towards this end, it is important for Members to faithfully attend meetings and abide by the code of conduct guiding the establishment of the Boards.

“Let me also stress that the principle of separation of power applies to agencies and institutions of government. As Board Members, you are expected to provide the template for strategic planning for your agency or institution, and guide it towards achieving its stated mission.

“You are also required to ensure that the management, which is saddled with operational issues and responsibilities, maintains a high level of integrity and legal compliance in their operations.”

The Chairman of Urban Water Board, Chief Solomon Areyinka who responded on behalf of others, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve and pledged to work in line with the operational guidelines of the various boards.

He said the chairmen and members of the various boards have firm grasp of the MORE agenda and gave assurance that they would add value to the mission statement of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.