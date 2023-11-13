Oborevwori salutes Simeon Efenudu at 80

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated erstwhile Head of Service and Secretary to the State Government, Sir Simeon Efenudu as he clocks 80 on November 12.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, described Efenudu, a retired Permanent and member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, as a model administrator and community leader with impeccable leadership qualities.

He lauded the octogenarian for his staunch support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he served as Delta South Senatorial District Chairman and for his long-term contributions to the growth and development of the state.

According to Governor Oborevwori, Efenudu’s unwavering dedication to the civil service and for his extraordinary life achievements distinguishes him as a wonderful mentor and role model to the next generation of leaders in the society.

He said: “Sir Efenudu’s enduring imprints on the sands of time as an erudite lawyer and highly respected bureaucrat will continue to be a reference point to serving civil servants and generations to come.

“We honour you on this occasion of your 80th birth anniversary for everything you have accomplished, from your modest beginning to the pinnacle of your brilliant career as Head of Service and Secretary to the Delta State Government.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with an elder statesman and administrator par excellence, a perfect gentleman and community leader of immense repute, Sir Simeon Ozaejemuta Efenudu, on his 80th birth anniversary.

“While I felicitate with you on this joyous occasion, please accept my best wishes and the deepest goodwill of the Government of Delta State where you served selflessly and diligently with great commitment and distinction.

”As a government we remain proud of your sterling contributions and accomplishments while in service even as the current crop of civil servants will continue to draw from your your plentiful and overflowing fountain of knowledge.

