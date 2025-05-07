Oborevwori receives National Sports Festival’s Torch Of Unity

By Owen Akenzua

Ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival, the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday, received the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission.

The festival is slated to hold at Abeokuta, Ogun State from the 16th to 30th May, 2025.

Governor Oborevwori who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, highlighted the importance of peace and unity..

The Governor urged Delta athletes as defending champions to adequately prepare themselves for the festival, and uphold the spirit of excellence.

“Our young athletes and the entire sporting community in Delta State, as the defending champions, I charge you to uphold the spirit of excellence and discipline.

“You are the pride of our state and the future of our great nation.

“Delta State has consistently remained at the forefront of sporting excellence in Nigeria.

“We are immensely proud of our legacy, hosting and triumphantly winning the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival, and nurturing some of the finest athletes who continue to make us proud on both national and global stages.

“Let this moment also serve as a powerful reminder that, despite our diverse cultures and backgrounds, we are united by the Nigerian spirit, stronger together, and driven by common dreams and aspirations.

“I commend the National Sports Commission and Ogun State, the host of the 22nd National Sports Festival, for sustaining this noble tradition and for continuing to promote the ideals of national unity and sporting excellence.

“As we receive this torch today, may it ignite in us a renewed sense of hope, passion, and national pride. Be assured that Delta State will continue to support and invest in sports as a catalyst for growth, transformation, and unity.” Oborevwori stated.

Earlier, the Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission. Mr. Onoriode Oborevwori, in an address, lauded government’s contributions to the development of sports in the state, noting that the torch represents peace, unity and true spirit of sportsmanship.

Mr Oborevwori noted that, Delta State is fully prepared, as the athletes are already in training camps, across various cities getting ready to make Delta State proud once again at the festival.

According to him; “We are proud to be the defending champion of this great event.

“Over the years, Delta has shown strong commitment to sports development and we will continue to support our athletes, coaches and youths who find purpose and pride through sports.”

Leader of the National Sports Commission delegation, Mrs. Ikana Mbora, noted that President Tinubu on March 25 2025 in Abuja, flagged off the National Sports Festival, with the essence that, the National Sport Commission take the torch round the 36 States of the federation including Abuja, as well as to preach unity, saying that sport remains a unifying factor to Nigerians.

Mrs. Ikana Mbora, who urged State government to create the awareness in the youths by investing in them, noted that the festival will hold from May 16 to 30, 2925 at Abiokuta, Ogun State.

She disclosed that, the team has gone through almost all the state of the federation, including, the North East, North Central, North West, South East, saying the team is currently in South South, and have torched Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and now in Delta State.