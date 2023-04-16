Oborevwori ready to hit the ground running on May 29 – PDP Spokesperson

By Nosa Àkeñzua

As Delta State incoming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, is strategically warming up to assume office on May 29, Deltans are eager to know what he would do differently from day one, as the state transit from one style of leadership to another.

Speaking on Saturday at a public affairs radio programme monitored across the State, Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, said Oborevwori will hit the ground running from day one, and assured that key priority areas of the administration within the first 100 days may be highlighted at the inaugural address on May 29.

He disclosed that the Governor-Elect is busy at the moment fine-tuning the M.O.R.E agenda masterplan that will obviously advance Delta through Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security, which he tagged “My Social Contract With Deltans.”

Oghenesivbe pointed out that the economic blueprint contains major areas of focus which includes; economic development, infrastructural development, human capital development and environmental sustainability under Meaningful Development.

He averred that Opportunity for all Deltans guarantees equity and fairness, inclusiveness in governance and regular engagement with Stakeholders, adding that Realistic Reforms will bring about financial reforms, accelerated industrialization and MSME’s, sustainable agricultural sector reforms and public service delivery.

He further posited that under Enhanced Peace and Security, Oborevwori administration will substantially promote community policing, engage youths in productive and gainful employment, ensure a well coordinated collaboration among security agencies in the maintenance of law and order, and lastly, there shall be a robust engagement with traditional institutions in the state.

The Delta PDP campaign council mouthpiece noted that the M.O.R.E agenda work document was perfectly crafted and framed to achieve Oborevwori’s vision and mission statements, his firm promise to listen more, do more and achieve more for the state and for all Deltans.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Executive Assistant on Communications to Delta State Governor and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, further stated that some of the result oriented programmes and policies initiated and implemented by Okowa administration shall be retained and/or sustained, improved upon to meet new socioeconomic realities, and shall be well funded subject to availability of funds, to substantially upscale infrastructure, human capacity and socioeconomic development in the state.

“Our amiable incoming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, is a workaholic, very prayerful and God-fearing. He’s coming on board with some of the best brains to advance Delta.

“Be rest assured that he will hit the ground running from day one. He like springing surprises and Deltans will not be disappointed, he will deliver without blemish.

“It is hoped that his inaugural address to Deltans on May 29, may also touch on his administration priority areas in terms of policy direction, programmes and what the people should expect within the first 100 days in office, and so on and so forth.

“Oborevwori’s vision is to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing while his mission is to run an open, responsive government that meets the needs and aspirations of our people through infrastructure development, growth in human capital and improved social harmony.

“I can tell you for free that Delta will agog on May 29. It is also a day of joy, praise, worship and thanksgiving to God, for a smooth transition of political power from the outgoing governor to the brand new Governor, who for eight years shall be the State Leader of our great party, PDP.

“May 29, shall also be a day wherein Deltans will again celebrate Gov Okowa, for his good governance and for all the legacy projects he executed, for impacting lives positively, for raising young and prosperous entrepreneurs, and for his inestimable consummate leadership skills while his eight years administration lasted,” Oghenesivbe assured.