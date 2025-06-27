Oborevwori prioritizing quality, accountability in infrastructure delivery — Aniagwu

By Owen Akenzua

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his unwavering commitment to quality infrastructure, financial transparency, and the empowerment of local contractors.

Speaking during a live interview with ADBN Television, Aniagwu emphasized the administration’s deliberate strategy to match project scope with contractor capacity, particularly when engaging indigenous firms.

“It is a disservice to assign a five-star project to a two-star contractor,” he said. “Just like a child must crawl before they walk and then run, we are gradually building the capacity of local contractors by assigning them smaller projects initially.”

He noted that several indigenous firms have progressed from minor assignments to executing more complex jobs such as short-span bridges and roads extending up to 20–30 kilometers. A notable example, he said, is the Orere Bridge project, which is currently being handled by a local contractor and progressing well.

Aniagwu, however, explained that while some major infrastructure projects are still awarded to experienced expatriate firms due to technical demands, most of the materials and labour used such as cement, sand, bitumen, and iron rods, are sourced locally.

“This ensures that funds circulate within our local economy, creating jobs and supporting small businesses,” he stated.

The commissioner stressed that the Oborevwori administration remains firmly committed to empowering indigenous contractors while maintaining high standards.

“We are making steady progress. Every year, we allocate up to ₦2.1 billion specifically for inter-local government roads, in addition to other major road projects that link various LGAs.”

He also highlighted a recent inspection tour by senior editors and veteran journalists who visited multiple project sites across the state.

According to Aniagwu, the visitors were highly impressed by both the quality of infrastructure and Delta State’s consistency in honouring payment commitments.

“They were amazed that once a project certificate is verified in Delta, Governor Oborevwori pays 100%, no delays, no excuses. I say with confidence, that no other state in Nigeria matches that level of consistency.”

He attributed this financial discipline to the governor’s leadership style, which emphasizes results over media visibility.

“Governor Oborevwori is one of the few governors who hardly travels. In the past two years, he visits Abuja occasionally and mostly when there are issues that are beneficial to Delta state and strictly for important state matters.”

Aniagwu added that the governor’s hands-on leadership, backed by a proactive State Executive Council, has ensured that many of the administration’s achievements speak for themselves, even without elaborate commissioning ceremonies.

“There’s so much going on that we haven’t even publicized. But when you come to Delta, the projects speak for themselves.”

He urged citizens and stakeholders to continue supporting the administration, noting that Governor Oborevwori is laying a foundation for inclusive growth and sustainability.

Aniagwu also commended the governor’s recent midterm address to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a historic moment that signposts transparency and public accountability.

“He is the first governor in Nigeria to formally present a midterm report to the legislature, outlining achievements and projections. It is a rare demonstration of leadership responsibility.”

He highlighted key developmental gains across multiple sectors, including roads, education, housing, and healthcare. He noted that over 150 primary health centers have been revamped, with secondary and tertiary institutions also undergoing upgrades.

“We are procuring advanced medical equipment, MRI machines, CT scanners, and more to elevate healthcare delivery across the state.”

While refraining from naming specific contractors to avoid undue promotion, Aniagwu acknowledged the vital roles played by both local and international firms in the state’s ongoing transformation.

“Their work speaks volumes, and we deeply appreciate the professionalism they bring.”

He concluded by reaffirming the administration’s focus on impactful governance, transparency, and long-term development, saying, “Governor Oborevwori remains committed to leaving a legacy of inclusive growth, good governance, and accountable service delivery.”