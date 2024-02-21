Oborevwori pledges potable water supply for rural dwellers

By Nosa Àkenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, pledged to ensure provision of potable water supply to rural dwellers in the state.

Governor Oborevwori made the pledge when he received on a courtesy call, the Steering Committee of the Nigeria – Sustainable Urban Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (SURWASH) led by Dr Dumebi Madu, in Government House, Asaba.

He said his administration was committed to ensuring adequate potable water supply to improve sanitation and hygiene, especially in the rural areas of the state.

He said; “We are very happy to receive you here in Government House, Asaba; I received a message that you are having a one-day retreat here in Asaba.

“We know that this one-day retreat is going to be very impactful and also create more awareness and we are also happy that we are hosting this retreat.

“We are glad hosting you because different people come here for different activities. Delta State is very very peaceful and, under my leadership, we are doing very well and we welcome you and your team to this retreat.

“We want to assure you that we have special interest in this programme; last week, I spoke with the Commissioner and I told him that we must take the lead as a state.

“I know many states here will be jealous but among the seven states, we must take the lead and I gave him the marching order because Delta State ‘cannot carry last’.

“The objective of the SURWASH is a very good one aimed at improving water supply to our people in the rural areas. It’s something we have great interest in and we will continue to participate in the programme.”

Earlier, the Director, Water Supply and Support Services (Secretary Federal Steering Committee of the Nigeria – Sustainable Urban Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (SURWASH), Dr Dumebi Madu, said they were in the state for a one-day retreat on how to improve water supply and sanitation in the country.

He said SURWASH is a World Bank programme supported by participating states to increase access to water supply, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.