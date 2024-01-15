Oborevwori, Onyeme, others lay wreaths

By Nosa Akenzua

As Nigerians all over the world marked the country’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, led top military officers and others to lay wreaths at the statue of the Unknown Soldier in Asaba, the state capital.

Governor Oborevwori who arrived the Cenotaph, venue of the solemn ceremony, inspected guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Airforce, Navy, and members of the Nigerian Legion.

A minute silence was observed while a 21-gun salute was taken in honour of the departed heroes of the country.

High point of the event was the release of pigeons by Governor Oborovweri signalling peace and the people’s determination to avoid any action that could lead to violence or war.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed on January 15 of each year to remember soldiers who died fighting in various peacekeeping operations as well as those who lost their lives during the Nigerian civil war.

It is noteworthy to mention that this year’s event, which also included an emblem launch and a special thanksgiving service in memory of the departed and others affected by conflict, culminated with the laying of wreaths.

The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, represented by Justice Kwame Okpu, Commanders of different military formations in the state, Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Abass, Chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue I, religious leaders, Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, representative of the widows, among others laid wreaths at the event.