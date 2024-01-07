Oborevwori ‘ll win again at Supreme Court – Oghenesivbe

By Nosa Akenzua

Executive Assistant on Orientation and Communication to Delta State Governor, Dr Wilfred Oghenesivbe , has expressed confidence that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will be victorious at the Supreme Court in the appeal against his victory by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

This was in reaction to a statement credited to the SDP candidate wherein he allegedly disparaged the judiciary, branded tribunal judges and Appeal Court justices as “corrupt and irresponsible”.

Oghenesivbe in a statement at the weekend and made available to newsmen in Asaba, said Gbagi being a lawyer ought to know that in criminal jurisprudence, he who alleges must prove beyond reasonable doubt, and as such it behoves on him, not the accused persons, to adequately support his claims and allegations with verifiable and substantial evidence, which he failed to do at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

READ ALSO: Does Benue have a Chief security officer?

He noted that Gbagi’s recent press briefing in Warri, wherein he berated some members of the esteemed Bench, calling them all sorts of unprintable names, amounts to gross misconduct that is unbecoming of a legal practitioner and former Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

He said that Gbagi sounded like a broken record, a confused individual and a sinking litigant who wrote his own warped judgment and delivered same to the press ahead of his foreseeable collosal misfortunes at the Supreme Court.

Oghenesivbe averred that Gbagi’s damaging and offensive allegations against the Bench and the entire judiciary contained weighty criminal ingredients, and can be sued either now or in the near future, adding that the former SDP governorship candidate has sufficiently demonstrated that he lacked decorum, visionary leadership and moral decency to lead any responsible organisation, and certainly cannot be trusted with state powers, which was why Deltans rejected him at the polls on March 18, 2023, without winning one local government area in the state.

He said Governor Oborevwori, is very busy, working round the clock to deliver quality dividends of democracy to the people who voted him into power, and cannot now take Gbagi seriously, saying that the Courts are not father Christmas as Gbagi may think, while noting that it has become crystal clear that the former SDP governorship candidate in the state, has lost out completely, and relegated to the dustbin of political history.

Oghenesivbe assured, without prejudice, that the sound judgments which gave Governor Oborevwori and PDP victory at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal, shall resonate at the Apex Court, to the Glory of God, while the ongoing good governance strides of the governor will no doubt continue till May 29, 2031.

“Gbagi can’t be serious, and it is obvious that he’s sounding like a broken record, judging from his perversed statements and poorly attended press briefing in Warri on Saturday.

“As a lawyer, Gbagi ought to know that hearsay and common sense is not Law. He that alleges must prove beyond reasonable doubt, not the accused persons The facts have been laid bare at the Tribunal and affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori won convincingly at the polls, and very soon victory sounds shall rent the air at the Supreme Court.

“Gbagi’s criminal allegations against some members of the esteemed Bench is very unfortunate. His unsubstantiated criminal allegations and gross misconduct is certainly unbecoming of a legal Practitioner and former Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria. He could be sued in the near future.

“Without prejudice, I dare to say that Gbagi already knew that he shall crash monumentally at the Apex Court, hence he resorted to press briefing and addressing press conferences to cover his unavoidable defeat at the Apex Court We all know that he’s in Court to fulfil all righteousness.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, is very busy with state matters, inspecting star projects regularly, and not worried about the inconsistent statements of the SDP former governorship candidate, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

“Deltans are advised to disregard Gbagi’s virtuperations and politics of bitterness, because his statements and wishful thinking goes to no issue,” Oghenesivbe said.