Oborevwori ‘ll sustain robust partnership with media – PDP Spokesperson

By Nosa Àkeñzua

In nearly eight years and counting, the Okowa administration in Delta State has done well in the aspect of robust partnership with the media, as can be seen from the quarterly media interactive sessions between the Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and working journalists in the State, through the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and moderated by the Information Commissioner.

The government and NUJ synergy have been result oriented in many ways including; the completion and commissioning of the Delta NUJ Secretariat and the new Government House Press Centre which was built, furnished and commissioned by this administration, thereby created a classy and conducive work environment with state of the art facilities for Government House Press crew under the joint supervision of the Honourable Commissioner for information, Hon Charles Aniagwu and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olise Ifejika.

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe said this on Sunday via a public affairs radio programme monitored in Asaba.

In the light of the above, he said journalists in the state are eagerly looking forward to what the incoming administration would do differently in terms of work synergy between government and the media under Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, who is to be sworn in as Governor of Delta State on May 29, at Stephen Keshi International Stadium, venue of the inauguration Ceremony.

He assured that the incoming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, will not be found wanting in the area of positive synergy with the media.

He assured that Oborevwori will sustain the level of robust interactive sessions with the press via the NUJ, and improve on the enviable relationships built by the state governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, noting that the incoming governor as Speaker of the State House of Assembly for six years, worked very closely and harmoniously with Journalists in the state.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Secretary of the Publicity/Programmes Subcommittee of Delta May 29 Inauguration Ceremony, said the incoming governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Oborevwori is a man of the people, and that includes working Journalists and social media influencers in the state and beyond.

“Be rest assured that he shall continue in the positive direction of result oriented synergy with members of the fourth estate of the realm, because as Speaker for nearly six years, he has been interacting positively APC cross fertilized ideas with working Journalists in the state, and at national level as the Deputy National Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria.

“House of Assembly Correspondents testified to his consummate leadership and the positive impacts on their individual career in the past nearly six years. The testimony is the same everywhere, because Elder Oborevwori is always focused on workers welfare and their wellbeing at all times.

“Gov Okowa obviously raised the stake in media relations and effective partnership with the press at the state level and beyond, but I can tell you for free that the incoming excessive local content and street credibility governor, Elder Oborevwori, will listen more, do more and achieve more for Government House Correspondents and Journalists in the state.

“I urge members of the press in Delta State and across Nigeria to kindly extend their positive hands of fellowship and partnership to the incoming governor of Delta State, because he’s a leader that cares, he has positive aura and pleasant personality,” Oghenesivbe said.

