Oborevwori, Ibori, Okowa, others bid Utuama farewell

By Owen Akenzua

The Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral in Warri was the site of a solemn and emotional farewell on Wednesday as the remains of the late Professor Amos Utuama, SAN, former Deputy Governor of Delta State, were laid to rest.

The funeral service attracted a host of dignitaries from across the state and beyond, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; former Governors Chief James Ibori and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central); Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South); Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, as well as senior legal professionals, clergy, and top government functionaries.

In his tribute, Governor Oborevwori described Professor Utuama as an illustrious Deltan and elder statesman whose life was marked by service, integrity, and intellectual brilliance.

He recalled Utuama’s years of public service as Attorney General, Commissioner for Justice, and later as Deputy Governor, lauding his commitment to good governance and the rule of law.

Governor Oborevwori remarked that Prof. Utuama was an authority in land law at the University of Lagos and urged his family to be consoled by the legacies of their patriarch.

Governor Oborevwori said the occasion was not a time for mourning but a celebration of a life well lived. “We are not here to mourn, but to celebrate the life and times of an illustrious Deltan,” he said, quoting Philippians 2:21: “To live is Christ and to die is gain.”

The governor paid glowing tribute to Utuama, who served Delta State as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice before becoming Deputy Governor.

“He was a legal luminary and exemplary public servant who contributed immensely to the growth and development of this state,” Oborevwori noted.

He highlighted Utuama’s intellect and passion for excellence, recalling the late professor’s reputation as an authority in Land Law and his impact on generations of law students, especially at the University of Lagos.

“Prof. Utuama’s towering intellect and legal expertise not only enriched the legal profession but also strengthened the governance framework of Delta State,” the governor said, adding that Utuama “came, saw, and conquered.”

Describing him as a devoted Christian and a man of deep humility, the governor urged the Utuama family and all Deltans to draw strength from the late statesman’s legacy.

“His legacy inspires us to live lives of purpose and integrity. Let love and peace rule in your family. It is the best way you can honor his memory,” he concluded.

The funeral Mass, officiated by Catholic Archbishop of Benin, Most Revd. Augustine Akubeze, host Bishop Anthony Ewherido and Bishop Hyacinth Egbebo of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, clergy, was marked by prayers, hymns, and reflections on Utuama’s life of faith, public duty, and family devotion.

Meanwhile, in a homily by Most Rev’d Michael Odogwu Elue, Bishop of Issele-Uku Catholic Diocese, admonished christians to prepare for their last journey on earth, saying that death was an inevitable end of all mortal.

The Cleric called on christians to use the opportunity of the mass to re-examine their own lives, asking the congregation to ask themselves the pertinent question, “If I am to die today.?

He said the celebration was in honour of the homeward call of the former deputy governor, reminding christians that it was the journey all mankind would embark upon.

While extolling the christian values exhibited by the late Prof. Utuama while he was alive, Bishop Elue said that “Our departed brother allowed christian values and the gospel values to impact in all his activities.”

He said all authorities were given for service, emphasizing that service without the virtue of humility was not service.

Reflecting on his first encounter with the late Prof. Utuama, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese described it as a profound experience, noting that the deceased was a man of deep faith who firmly believed in the reality of God.

Bishop Elue extended his deepest condolences to the Utuama family, fervently praying that God Almighty would grant them comfort and solace in their time of mourning, as they bid farewell to the late former Deputy Governor.

The funeral was attended by dignitaries, legal professionals, and political leaders, all paying final respects to a man many described as a pillar of wisdom and a beacon of public service.

Known for his humility, legal brilliance, and statesmanship, he leaves behind a rich legacy of service, integrity, and intellectual excellence.

Professor Amos Utuama, SAN, who passed away at the age of 77, is survived by his children and grandchildren.

He was laid to rest at his country home in Otu-Jeremi, in the presence of Governor Oborevwori and several top political leaders.