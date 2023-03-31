Oborevwori have what it takes to govern Delta – Elumelu

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has described Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, as a grassroots politician, a philanthropist, seasoned lawmaker and an illustrious son of Urhobo nation.

Elumelu who paid a congratulatory visit to the incoming governor at his Asaba official residence,noted that Oborevwori’s enviable leadership qualities endeared him to the hearts of the people, saying that he was unarguably the most outstanding, preferred and competent individual for the job as reflected by the results of the just concluded governorship election.

The House of Representatives minority leader urged the Governor-Elect not to relent in his efforts in sustaining open door policy, detribalized nature and humility, pointing out that the massive jubilation which greeted his victory at the polls on March 18, revealed that he was genuinely loved by the good people of the state.

Elumelu expressed hope and confidence that Oborevwori will build on the enviable legacies of the incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and appealed to Deltans to support the incoming administration while assuring that Oborevwori and his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, will do well to serve the state and people without blemish.

READ ALSO: Muslim customs officer caught live on TV with

“I am delighted to be here today to share in the goodness of God who gave us victory at the polls. You are a man of stable character, God-fearing, honest and exhibits high level integrity.

“As a Pan Delta leader and politician, I am pretty sure that your administration will advance Delta by building on the enviable legacies of our governor and Leader, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“We shall continue to support you, pray for you and your family. You and our great party, the PDP, truly deserved this heartwarming victory,” Elumelu said

Responding, Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, thanked the minority leader for finding time to visit him.

He described Elumelu as a strong and positive voice in the green chamber and commended him for raising the stake in legislative business at the National Assembly.

He assured Elumelu and Deltans that he will be magnanimous in victory, run inclusive government that is anchored on transparency, accountability and equity, not losing focus on infrastructure and socioeconomic development, with emphasis on job and wealth creation for our teeming youth and Women.

“I will be governor for all Deltans, irrespective of religion, tribe, ethnicity and political affiliation. I am a Unifier and Delta will remain peaceful and united during my tenure, by the grace of God,” Oborevwori assured.