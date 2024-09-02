Oborevwori hails peaceful congress as Arenyeka emerges Delta PDP Chairman

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Saturday, congratulated the newly elected members of the State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following their victories at the State Congress.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Congress, Governor Oborevwori described the event as peaceful and expressed gratitude for the unity within the party. He emphasized the importance of working together for the party’s continued growth and the overall development of the state.

“You can see that the congress is peaceful. We also thank God for the good weather today. You can see that we are united in Delta State. That’s why you see that there is no crisis,” the Governor remarked.

He advised the incoming PDP State Executive Committee to prioritize unity within the party and work towards its continued strength, especially as the party looks ahead to the 2027 elections. However, he cautioned politicians against focusing on 2027 too early, stressing that the current priority should be delivering good governance to the people of Delta State.

The Congress, attended by 3,152 delegates including the governor, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, immediate past Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Ned Nwoko, Senator James Manager, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, was conducted by a team of PDP officials from Abuja, led by Prof. Frank Collins Okafor. The event was also supervised by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and monitored by independent observers.

At the Congress held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, Chief Solomon Arenyeka was elected State Chairman, with Mr. Moses Iduh as Deputy Chairman. Other elected officials include; Engr. Daniel Ossai (Vice Chairman, Delta North Senatorial District), Hon. Anthony Akpomiemie (Vice Chairman, Delta Central Senatorial District), Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba (Vice Chairman, Delta South Senatorial District), Chief Isaacs Itebu (Secretary), Chief Chibuzor Uwajei (State Treasurer), Hon. Fidelis Adjogbe (Financial Secretary), Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu (Publicity Secretary), Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor (Organizing Secretary), Barr. Hessington Okolo (State Legal Adviser), Chief Mrs. Dora Sakpaide (State Woman Leader), Barr. Francis Okolie (State Youth Leader), and Pastor Alex Akemotubo (State Auditor), amongst others.

In his welcome remarks, outgoing State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Esiso praised party leaders and stakeholders for their support over the years and encouraged the incoming Executive Committee to base their decisions on the unity, strength, and winning spirit of the party.

Prof. Frank Collins Okafor, Chairman of the election panel, commended the peaceful conduct of the elections, which were held in accordance with party rules.

He described Delta PDP as a model for peaceful party congresses and suggested that the National Working Committee of the party should replicate this example nationwide.