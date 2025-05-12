Oborevwori hails late Edwin Clark as national icon, urges Nigerians to emulate legacy

By Owen Akenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to draw inspiration from the life and legacy of the late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, describing him as a “patriotic leader” and “the conscience of the Nigerian nation.”

Speaking during a memorial lecture and tribute held in honour of the late statesman at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, Governor Oborevwori, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Isaac Wilkie, paid glowing tribute to Chief Clark, whom he described as a “national icon of integrity and courage.”

According to the governor, “Pa Clark was a towering figure revered across Nigeria for his steadfast commitment to justice, fairness, and national unity.

“Chief Edwin Clark was bold and courageous, always standing for what was right and just”.

“His voice was a moral compass in times of uncertainty. His life remains an enduring example to all Nigerians, especially the younger generation. He lived for service, not self, and his legacy of uprightness, patriotism, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Governor Oborevwori further emphasized that the late elder statesman’s contributions to national development and his unwavering advocacy for equity made him one of the most respected voices in the country.

“He rendered selfless service to the people and will be sorely missed, not just in Delta State, but across Nigeria,” he added.