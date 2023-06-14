Oborevwori greets Vanguard Publisher, Amuka-Pemu at 88

…salutes Okonjo-Iweala at 69

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has felicitated with media guru and Publisher of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu on his 88th birth anniversary.

He said that Amuka-Pemu, an illustrious son and elder statesman from Delta is a renowned media practitioner with lofty accomplishments.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, on Tuesday in Asaba, Oborevwori commended the renowned Journalist and newspaper owner for his contributions to nation-building.

He said that Amuka-Pemu’s contributions to the Nigerian press was indelible and amply demonstrated, not only in the growth of his newspaper, but also on his ethical positions on issues of corruption, good governance and the rule of law.

“With an impressive record as a renowned Journalist and publisher spanning over fifty years, Uncle Sam as he is fondly called, remains one of the oldest practicing media professionals in Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate our father, leader and elder Statesman of inestimable value, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary.

“Over the years, you have given yourself to the course of reshaping the dynamics of journalism in Nigeria with your incisive editorials, accurate news publications and balanced reporting and for this, we owe you an enduring debt of gratitude.

“It is my pleasure to join your family, friends and well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 88 years.

“Your life has been marked with great forthrightness, outstanding patriotism and accomplished service to humanity and nation-building,” Oborevwori stated.

Governor Oborevwori wished the Vanguard Publisher many more years of good health and continuous service to Nigeria, adding that his life remains an inspiration to many Nigerians in all facets of life.

Also, the Governor congratulated the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, GCON as she clocks 69 years on June 13.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, Oborevwori described Okonjo-Iweala, an illustrious Deltan from Ogwashi-Uku, and first female Director-General and first African to head the global trade body as an epitome of integrity, professionalism and a huge role model to the girl-child.

He lauded the WTO boss for her ennobling and outstanding accomplishments in the service of Nigeria and the global finance industry.

Oborevwori said that Okonjo-Iweala made remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy, as a two-time finance minister.

Oborevwori celebrated Okonjo-Iweala for her brilliance and competence as a world-class economist and international development expert whose impeccable work over the years had given her global acclaim.

“As a State and nation, we remain very proud of your antecedents which had earned you numerous awards and recognition over the years.

“You brought several innovations when you served as Finance Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CFR on the occasion of your 69th birth anniversary.

“I join your family, global colleagues and associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been evidently blessed with sterling accomplishments and amazing fulfillment.

“As you celebrate, it is my prayer that Almighty God blesses you with good health and many more years of happiness and contributions to the global economy,” Oborevwori added.

