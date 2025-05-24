Oborevwori gets commendation for advancing SDGs in Delta

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been commended for his unwavering commitment and support towards the growth and advancement of the Delta state Sustainable Development Goals.

The commendation was given by the Director General and Focal Person SDGs, Chief Daniel Ivwighren, during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Community Newspaper Publishers media workshop which was held in Asaba.

Represented by the Functioning Permanent Secretary in the Directorate of Sustainable Development Goals, Mr. Emeyese Oborekarowho, the DG said that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration had shown its readiness to accelerate action through tangible support by releasing the sum of N600,000,000 of the state share of the 2024 counterpart funding for the Conditional Grant Scheme and other critical initiatives.

He stated that the efforts underscored the government’s dedication to transforming the lives of citizens and would also ensure sustainable development across the state, using the medium to appeal to the Federal Government to release its share of the funds.

Chief Ivwighren described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a grassroots man, adding that he had allowed for equal allocation of the approved sum and released the same for the sustainability of projects across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

He listed the key achievements so far to include SDGs localization, institutional framework, stakeholders’ engagement, progress tracking and the presentation of Nigeria’s Third Voluntary National Review (VNRs) on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Chief Ivwighren noted that in line with the State government’s M.O.R.E Agenda, the state SDGs had made tremendous efforts in enhancing health care services, reducing maternal and child mortality and promoting healthy living among Deltans.

He stated that the year under review, projects awarded under goals 3,5 and 7 were about 80 percent completed and payments made for the completed projects which included the renovation of medical staff quarters in Ethiopia East and Oginibo PHC in Ughelli, Staff quarters in Ughelli, construction of Medical Staff quarters in Ughelli North, Osubi PHC in Okpe Local Government Area, construction and installation of solar lighting system 5KVA inverter refrigerator, Obomkpa PHC in Aniocha North and Abah- Unor PHC in Aniocha South Local Government Area amongst others.

The Delta State Focal Person SDGs, however, enumerated the challenges and opportunities of the SDGs in Delta state to include funding and resource mobilization, capacity building and private sector engagement. He noted that the journey towards achieving the SDGs was ongoing and urged all stakeholders to join hands in promoting sustainable development as it would ensure a brighter future for the citizens.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Projects and Policies, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika gave a run down on the history of media in Nigeria and encouraged the participants to always report Issues as they really are.

He said that they should try not to report false information to the public as it was a very big crime and urged them to inform the community and public on latest government policies and advised them against taking sides while writing their stories.

The event was attended by Media Executive Officers from different publishing outfits.