Oborevwori felicitates Delta Deputy Speaker  at 51 

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, congratulated Deputy Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, on his 51st birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori joined the parliament, Ethiope East constituents, friends and family of Akpowowo in celebrating years of astute

contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commended the Deputy Speaker for his political sagacity and for his unparalleled fellowship with the people of his Eku community in particular and Ethiope East people in general.

He said that Akpowowo has had impressive growth in his political trajectory having served as State Youth Leader of the PDP, Special Adviser, Commissioner for Urban Renewal and now Deputy Speaker of the State’s parliament.

The governor expressed appreciation for the healthy relationship between the legislature and other arms of government, assuring that his administration would continue to partner the legislature in the effective delivery of his M.O.R.E Agenda for the people.

Oborevwori further said that the Deputy Speaker had continued to demonstrate uncommon selflessness in ensuring that his constituents enjoyed democracy dividends in all spheres.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I celebrate with you, our dear Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, on the occasion of your 51st birth anniversary.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, I commend you for supporting the Speaker to effectively preside over the state’s parliament.

“By all standards, you have made your mark in the politics of Delta and I am glad that you have used your privileged positions to render service to our great state and humanity.

“As you celebrate this day with immense joy, I wish you good health, greater fulfilments and long life in the service of the state and humanity,” Oborevwori stated.