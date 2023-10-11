Oborevwori consolidating infrastructural renewal in Delta – Izeze

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads) Comrade Reuben Izeze says the state government was consolidating infrastructural renewal in Asaba, other urban and rural centres across the state.

Speaking during inspection of reconstruction and expansion of road and drainage at Ibusa Road Asaba, Comrade Izeze said the work originally meant to deflood adjoining streets and roads from the Koka interchange was a continuation of the work done by the previous administration.

He said Governor Oborevwori was committed to ensuring quality road infrastructure for all residents of the state and appealed for the support and cooperation of the people.

Izeze said, “When Governor Sheriff Oborevwori noticed the flooding on the Ibusa Road, he decided to address it frontally through construction of initial 1.5km and additional 1.3km drains to link up with the storm drains to the river.

“This is part of the ongoing consolidation of what has been done in Asaba metropolis by the previous administration.

“Governor Oborevwori promised Deltans MORE and that is what he is doing and having come on site I can say without any fear of equivocation that the contracting firms are doing a great job.

“The Governor’s vision will come into fruition at the appropriate time and Deltans and residents of this area, particularly those who come to Ibusa Road will be the beneficiaries of this project,” he said.

Comrade Izeze expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of work done on the project assuring that the contractor would deliver the project within 6 months.

He said adequate compensations have been paid to property owners for their inconveniences stressing that no property would be encumbered without compensating the rightful owners with appropriate titles.

“From this particular phase of the project we can see that the construction firm has hit the ground running and I believe very strongly that before the end of the estimated time, they would have completed the project all things being equal and government will keep its own side of the bargain.

“I can tell you authoritatively that in the cause of time, the road will have to be lifted to be at the same level or slightly above the existing drain that will be constructed if you look at the height.

“For those of you who know Governor Oborevwori well, one of the things he has going for him, as part of his life story is empathy.

READ ALSO: Petrol price hits N1,000 per litre in Abuja

“The governor will never ever go into anybody’s property irrespective of how urgent the road is, go into anybody’s property who has due approval to build his or her property and touch that property or eject that person without following due process and ensuring that compensation is paid.

“I can assure you that if it gets to that point where you see us touch anybody’s property, the person has been duly compensated,” Izeze stated.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com