Oborevwori congratulates Prince Dapo Abiodun at 64

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, congratulated his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his 64th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, commended the governor for excellence in implementing his audacious I.S.E.Y.A. agenda in Ogun State.

He described the governor as an astute businessman and impactful administrator, and extolled him for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the state and the nation.

Governor Oborevwori said that it was heart-warming to note that the Iperu-Remo born oil magnate turned-politician had, by dint of hard work, discipline and creativity, won the hearts and respect of Ogun State people and other Nigerians.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Ogun State, you have continued to ensure good governance, predicated on ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda anchored on Five Development Pillars codenamed I.S.E.Y.A (Infrastrcture, Social wellbeing and welfare, Education, Youth empowerment and job creation and Agriculture)’.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with you, an outstanding professional, a promise keeper and my brother governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as you attain 64 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with you, your family, associates and friends and thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by amazing grace and remarkable accomplishments,” Oborevwori stated.