Oborevwori condoles with ARISE News over Somtochukwu’s death, urges probe

Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta state governor, has condemned the killing of ARISE News journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and extended condolences to her family, colleagues, and Nigeria’s media community.

Somtochukwu died during an armed robbery at her Katampe residence in Abuja on Monday, sparking outrage and grief across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Festus Ahon, his chief Press Secretary, the governor described the incident as “heartbreaking” and “a cruel reminder of the dangers journalists face in the line of duty.”

Oborevwori urged security agencies to intensify investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I urge security operatives to ensure that those behind this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to press freedom and the safety of journalists, noting that the media remained a vital partner in strengthening democracy and accountability.

Daily Times reports that the family of Maduagwu, has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to urgently identify and prosecute her killers.

The appeal came on Wednesday during a condolence visit by senior management of the ARISE Media Group to the Maduagwu family home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Obi Maduagwu, elder brother to the deceased’s father, described the killing as “senseless, cruel, and deeply painful.”

“We appreciate the solidarity shown by ARISE News, but we also demand justice. Those who did this must be found and brought to face the full weight of the law,” he said.