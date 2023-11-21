Oborevwori committed to building lasting legacies for Deltans – Izeze

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State government, Tuesday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was committed to delivering lasting legacy projects for the people of the state.

The state Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads) Comrade Reuben Izeze disclosed this during inspection of ongoing projects in Effurun and Warri areas of the state.

The projects inspected include: reconstruction of Uti Road Effurun; Edo Guest House Road Ekpan both in Uvwie Local Government Area and Upper and Lower Erejuwa Road in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

On the Uti Road, Izeze said the road had failed over time because there was no stone base and side drains on the road and told the contractor to scarify the entire road to introduce stone base before wearing and binder course

He commended the contractor, Messrs Roadwell Limited for introducing boulders on some sections of the road even when they were not provided for in the Bill of Quantities (BOQ).

The Commissioner said the road which was awarded in 2018 would be reviewed to enable the contractor complete the job on time.

“On the 29th of May 2023, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori covenanted with Deltans when he subscribed to the oath of office and stated unequivocally that Effurun and Warri will be given a facelift.

“This road is a 2018 project, I have lived in Effurun in the last 30 years and this Uti Road has never worked and the reason is simple, no drains and no stone base on the road.

“Gov. Oborevwori is very concerned on delivering lasting legacy for Deltans and you all are aware that Governor Oborevwori is the first Governor to bring Julius Berger to Delta State.

“He is committed to delivering lasting legacy projects and value will be exacted from every kobo we spend and there will be no shortcut.

“By the grace of God, Governor Oborevwori has made me team lead and I have a very powerful and reliable team of engineers in the ministry and by the grace of God nobody will shortchange Delta under our watch.

“We will have value for our money and we will never deliver projects that are substandard. We have seen the project and will report back to the ‘Quality Governor’ on the need to review the project because we can’t build roads without a drainage to a discharge channel,” he said.

On the Edo Guest House Road, the Commissioner appealed to residents of the area to bear with the government adding that the contractor would finish the project in no distant time.

At the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Road, Comrade Izeze directed the Ministry’s engineers to redesign the culvert on the road. He also appealed to residents to stop using the drains as refuse dump.

He said Governor Oborevwori was determined to re-enact the success recorded by the late Governor Ogbemudia’s administration in the old Bendel State by delivering projects that would stand the test of time.

Also speaking, Director Urban Roads, Engr Solomon Akpotowho said the Uti Road construction entails expansion of the 2.7km road from DSC Expressroad to PTI Road by 3.8meters.

He said the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Road was being expanded from 7.1m to 12.1m, adding that the project was expected to be completed in February 2014 as part the Governor’s one year in office.

The Commissioner accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Engr. Fred Edafioghor had earlier inspected the DSC roundabout, venue for the ground-breaking for the recently awarded flyovers and road expansion in the twin cities of Effurun and Warri.