Oborevwori charges communities to sustain traditional occupations

By Owen Akenzua

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged communities to sustain traditional occupations that they are known for.

He made the call while presenting Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty Ben Azubuike Kanegede VIII, the Ogene of Ibedeni Kingdom in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to the Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, “these traditional occupations have sustained generations and continued to play a vital role in Delta State’s rural economy.”

The address of the Governor was read by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Asaba, Sir Christopher Osakwe who also, performed the function of presenting Staff of Office to the traditional ruler.

Oborevwori said, “Ibedeni Kingdom is a riverine community with a proud and resilient history situated within the wetlands of the Niger Delta.

“Ibedeni’s contributions to our State’s development, especially in areas such as fishing, canoe carving and farming, are significant and enduring. These traditional occupations have sustained generations and continue to play a vital role in Delta State’s rural economy.”

Governor Oborevwori who noted that, traditional rulers are agents of development, urged traditional rulers to work closely with government institutions, community leaders, and stakeholders to attract social and economic development to their kingdoms.

Governor Oborevwori charged the Ogene of Ibedeni Kingdom, to see his role not only as a custodian of tradition but also as a symbol of unity and moral guidance.

According to him; “Your Royal Majesty, as you ascend the throne, I urge you to see your role not only as a custodian of tradition but also as a symbol of unity and moral guidance.

“The responsibilities of kingship demand wisdom, fairness and an unwavering commitment to the peace and progress of your people.

“You are to be a father to all, showing no bias and striving at all times to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood within and beyond your community.

“In today’s world, traditional rulers are also agents of development. I encourage you to work closely with government institutions, community leaders, and stakeholders to attract social and economic development to your kingdom.

“Let your reign be remembered for peace, progress and inclusiveness, underpinned by respect for your customs and engagement with modern governance values.

“I also extend my warm congratulations to the good people of Ibedeni Kingdom on this historic occasion. The smooth and peaceful transition witnessed here is a testament to your unity, maturity and respect for tradition.”

The Chairman Ndokwa East Local Government Council, Chief Vincent Osilonya, congratulated Governor Oborevwori and his Deputy on their two year in office of relentless implementation of the MORE Agenda through infrastructure, peace and purposeful administration.

Chief Osilonya expressed gratitude to the Governor for the approval of the construction of the Aboh/Akrai road in Ndokwa East and also for the release of funds for the restoration of electricity in Kwale and neighbouring communities.

Earlier, Chief Magnus Ebegbare in an address read on behalf of the Ibedeni Kingdom, expressed appreciation to the governor on the official Presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty Ben Azubuike Kanegede the VIII Ogene of Ibedeni Kingdom.