Oborevwori Calls For Establishment Of Robust Data Infrastructure in Delta

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has emphasized the critical role of data in shaping Nigeria’s development trajectory, highlighting the importance of a robust and integrated national data ecosystem in driving economic growth and development.

Governor Oborevwori stated this while declaring open the 2nd International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria (CISON), hosted by Delta State in Asaba, the State Capital on Thursday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, the Governor said the theme of the conference, “Big Data and Analytics in Nigeria: Developing a National Data Ecosystem for Enhanced National Prosperity,” was apt, timely and forward-looking.

“I congratulate the Institute for sustaining this important platform for dialogue on the role of data and analytics in shaping Nigerians development trajectory.” He said.

Governor Oborevwori stressed that data-driven decision-making was essential for policymakers and stakeholders, noting that his administration relied on data for planning and development, and had always supported the Central Office of Research and Statistics with funds to undertake and publish several statistical surveys.

He added that such surveys have been critical in informing policy decisions and resource allocation.

“My administration in the last one year has supported the Central Office of Research and Statistics with funds to undertake and publish several statistical surveys, including but not limited to Delta state market calendar 2025, Delta state statistical yearbook 2024, Delta state road traffic survey 2024, Delta state GDP 2021 and 2022, Delta state labour force survey 2025, Delta state poverty mapping 2025, Delta state 2023 and 2024 GDP”, Oborevwori disclosed.

The Governor emphasized that the true promise of big data lies not in the sheer volume of numbers collected, but in “our capacity to transform those numbers into actionable knowledge that drives policy, shapes, and changes.

“Indeed, as we transit into an era where knowledge, information, and technology drive economic growth, the imperative of a robust and integrated national data ecosystem cannot be overemphasized”.

He urged statisticians to embrace innovative techniques like big data analytics and machine learning, and to address the challenges of data governance and privacy in an increasingly digital world.

Oborevwori said: “Through the data provided, from the poverty mapping and the social register, my administration, through the data community action and resilience, (DECARES) has provided support for over 300,000 poor and vulnerable households through several interventions and intervention programs in the state.”

Highlighting the need for a robust and integrated national data ecosystem to drive economic growth and development, the Governor emphasized the need to address the challenges of data governance and privacy in an increasingly digital world.

“This conference is therefore a clarion call for developing a national data ecosystem, including the establishment of a robust data infrastructure,” Oborevwori added.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, in his goodwill message, described “Big Data Analytics” as a game-changer for education.

Represented by Mr. Matthew Ng…. emphasized the significance of big data analytics in education, describing it as a transformative tool to unlock prosperity.

He said: “In the face of economic challenges and global uncertainties, harnessing statistical methodologies can inform policies, optimize resource allocation, and personalize learning experiences.”

In his remarks, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Delta State, Mr. Sunny Ekedayan, praised the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria for choosing Delta State as host of its 2nd Annual International Conference.

He said the gathering was a testament to the growing importance of data in shaping the destiny of nations and emphasized the significance of data in today’s knowledge-driven world.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the President, Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria (CISON), Dr. Ebuh Godday, stressed the need for Nigeria to harness big data to inform policy decisions and drive national development, describing the time of the conference as both timely and visionary.

Others who spoke include the Statistician-General of the Federation, and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, as well as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Economic Policy, who was represented by the Director of Statistics, Dr. Usman Okpanachi.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of a plague to the Governor and subsequent decoration with CISON paraphernalia in recognition of his support for the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria and statistics.