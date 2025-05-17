Oborevwori calls for efforts to make Nigeria an exemplar of peace

By Owen Akenzua

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called for strident efforts to make Nigeria an exemplar of peace in action.

He made the call on Friday at the commissioning of Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Center (JAOPCRF), Warri.

The Governor was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA.

“I call on each of you to engage in initiatives, participate in community dialogues and advocate for peace in your spheres of influence.

“Let Delta State and Nigeria serve as exemplars of peace in action,” the Governor said.

He commended the establishment of the JAOPCRF in memory of Chief Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh, “a distinguished son of Delta State and Nigeria; his life and legacy taught us that leadership rooted in service and unity endures long after the individual is gone.

“This Centre, dedicated to peace and conflict resolution, is both timely and essential in a world grappling with uncertainty, inequality and unrest.

“As Governor of Delta State, I reaffirm our administration’s unwavering commitment to peace building; we are investigating in community dialogues, such as the ongoing inter-communal peace forums in Warri and Ughelli while empowering local mediators through training programmes.”

In his address, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, JAOPCRF, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, said that establishing a Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation in memory of Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh was conceived by the late Adolo elder sister, Mrs Olubayode Awosika.

He said that the idea was borne out of a deep reflection on the life and time of Chief Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh who believed strongly in peaceful co-existence with friends and adversaries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, represented at the occasion by Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, said, “the concept of peace and conflict resolution involves a systemic understanding of, and development of key strategies.”

Some of those who attended the ceremony include Pharm. Paul Enebeli, Sir Christopher Osakwe, Dr. Wilson Ishima, representatives of Olu of Warri, Ovie of Uvwie, among others.

High point of the occasion was the commissioning of the Centre which was handed over to the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.