Obi’s traducers trail him to the UK – LP

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, (LP) said Presidential candidate of the party in the February 25th Presidential election, Peter Obi’s traducers’ trailed him to the United Kingdom causing havoc in his name, with the London Immigration Services saying he was been impersonated.

Head, obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that Obi travelled who travelled to the United Kingdom where he celebrated the Easter holiday, confirmed that he was harassed by London immigration officials and placed for detention but for the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.

The statement reads: “Obi-Datti Media office can confirm that Obi arrived Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary Airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration official who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

“He was questioned for a long time which was strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

“Since Obi’s face was already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in the Diaspora, quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed.

“The immigration officials who were also taken aback at the reaction of the people were forced to reveal that Obi was being questioned for a ‘duplication’ offense, meaning someone has been impersonating him in London,” the LP said.

Onifade stressed that the high implication of the offense is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name.

“Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, family, party, the Obidient Movement and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people.

Obi-Datti Media office recalls that Obi has been under all kinds of attack, since the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election in which, as the standard bearer of the Labour Party, put up an outstanding show, coming third out of 18 contestants as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) even though his supporters and many other election watchers, including international observers believe strongly that he won the election but was manipulated out.

“Since he was told to go to court if he feels strongly about the election which all international monitors chorused were flawed and full of imperfections and accepted, there have been severe attacks on him from all corners.”

The campaign teal also said the Federal Government, who directed him to go to court even despatched Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad to the United States to attempt, de-marketing him, accusing him of treason.

“Obi’s telephone line was also bugged when they were possibly, looking for information to portray him badly before a section of the country who had voted for him massively.

“It’s also not impossible that those urging him to leave the country may have planted the impersonators, ostensibly to tar the Eagle’s immaculate appearance.”

Onifade, in the statement advised all persons of goodwill especially, the Obidients that the Rock is not deterred as he is ready to suffer the pain and remain even more determined to pursue whichever path his creator destined for him in Nigeria.

“Let it be known that In the face of flurry of unwarranted attacks and cogs being placed in the wheel of rescuing our dear country, Obi strongly believes that a new Nigeria is possible where the people will be able to live in a secure and productive country they will all be proud to own.”

