Obi’s ex-campaign manager, Oseloka Obaze dumps Labour Party

By Agency Report

Former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Oseloka Obaze, has resigned from the Labour Party (LP), citing unresolved leadership issues at the national level.

Obaze, who also served as Peter Obi’s campaign manager, expressed concerns over the party’s handling of internal affairs and protested the conduct of the April 5, 2025, governorship primary in the state, describing it as fraught with irregularities.

His resignation, contained in a letter addressed to the LP Chairman in Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government, further deepens the party’s crisis in Anambra, where he has been a key figure.

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

Obaze, a former diplomat, played a central role in Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign and was instrumental in the ‘Obidient movement.’

His exit raises fresh questions about the party’s stability in the state.