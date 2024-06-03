Obikabia Attacks: Aba residents groan as military lays siege on city

…Atiku, Obi, others condemn killings

Life in Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State is getting tension-soaked following the killing of 5 soldiers by hoodlums suspected to be IPOB members. Sunday Times gathered that as at yesterday, Saturday, soldiers were spotted at various locations in the city arresting individuals randomly, in a bid to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Families who have to survive by eking out a daily living are believed to be worst hit, as the siege laid by soldiers is preventing them from pursuing their businesses.

Meanwhile the killings have continued to attract wide condemnations.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the attack in Abia State that claimed 11 lives.

Five soldiers and six civilians were killed in Aba on Thursday when gunmen stormed the military unit at Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill area, and burnt the unit as well as a patrol van parked in the unit. Some soldiers were alleged to have escaped the attack by the gunmen.

A day after the incident, Atiku and Obi joined the list of prominent Nigerians in condemning the attack in separate statements on their X handle.

Describing the attack as a dastardly act, Obi said the Abia attack is a reminder of the escalating insecurity that has plagued the nation.

“I am appalled and saddened by the attack on our brave soldiers in Abia State yesterday, resulting in the death of five soldiers,” he said.

“This dastardly act remains condemnable as it is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity and violence that has continued to plague our nation under our collective watch.”

He also commiserated with the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the families of the slain soldiers as well as the entire people of the state.

Obi asked the Nigerian authorities to step up decisive actions to avoid further bloodshed in the country.

“I condemn this atrocity in strong terms and demand an immediate and thorough investigation into this crime in order to identify and punish the culprits. We must not stand idly by while our nation is torn apart by violence and fear.

“Our failure as a nation to protect our citizens and security personnel is a clear dereliction of duty and a sign of deficiency of the Nigerian state. The continued brutality and bloodshed in our nation must be met with swift and decisive action, not empty words and hollow promises,” he added.

To Atiku, the Federal Government should “ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

While mourning the victims of the attack, Atiku wants the President Bola Tinubu administration to proffer a political solution to the case involving the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace.

“But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues. I believe that this will defuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties,” he said.

In a related development, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammed Bello Matawalle has described the killing of soldiers on duty at Obikabia junction in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State by hoodlums masquerading as indigenous People of Biafra as barbaric, abominable and wicked.

The Minister said the killing of the five innocent military personnel on Thursday May, 30 “is totally reprehensible and disheartening.” He vowed that those responsible for the heinous act would be brought to justice.

According to him , the brutal assassination of the soldiers in Aba was without any provocation while on a lawful duty, protecting innocent citizens against the threat of non-state actors.

Dr. Matawalle extended his condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and the Nigerian Military, urging the troops not to be deterred by the attack.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the military in their efforts to defeat IPOB, ESN and other criminals in other regions of the country to ensure total security in the nation.

The Minister emphasized the crucial role of local communities in combating terrorism, urging citizens to provide information that could aid military operations against terrorist groups and keep faith with Nigeria.