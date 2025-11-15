Obiano debunks death rumour, says he is “healthy, strong and alive”

Willie Obiano, a former Anambra State governor has dismissed rumours of his death, describing the reports as “falsehood and mischief.”

In a Facebook post on Friday night, Obiano reassured the public of his wellbeing. “My beloved Ndi Anambra, friends, and well-wishers. I woke to hear of a rumour making the rounds about my wellbeing,” he wrote.

Earlier, Sahara Reporters — in a now-deleted story — claimed the former governor had died of urinary cancer in a London hospital. Mr Obiano described the claim as unfortunate, insisting that some individuals “still find joy in spreading such falsehood.”

“Please disregard the rumour entirely. We remain focused, grateful, and guided by God’s grace,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to friends and loved ones who reached out to him over the false report. “Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express,” he added.

A video clip circulating on Facebook further showed Mr Obiano in high spirits, exchanging pleasantries with two men before responding to the rumours. One of the men mentioned that speculation had spread about his supposed death in London.

“You can see I am in America. I am not in London. I didn’t even go to any hospital,” Mr Obiano said, adding that the rumour might even “help to elongate” his life.

Don Adinuba, former Anambra State Commissioner for Information, also refuted the death rumour.

Adinuba, who served under Mr Obiano, said the story “has no basis.”

“Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not London. He is not just alive, but healthy, strong and too agile for someone who has just turned 70 years,” he said.

Willie Obiano, who governed Anambra State from 17 March 2014 to 17 March 2022 under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recently turned 70. He is currently facing fraud charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Abuja.