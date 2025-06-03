Obi visits Niger flood scene condoles victims

By Tunde Opalana

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi on Monday paid a sympathy visit to Niger state over the tragic flood that claimed hundreds of lives.

Obi who was accompanied on the visit by the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr Nenadi Usman, and the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, visited the scene of the incident and consoled the affected families.

He also visited the Niger State Government House where he was received by the Deputy Governor of the state Alhaji Yakubu Garba.

Writing on X handle after the visit, Obi said, “Today, along with Senator Nenadi Usman and Dr Yunusa Tanko, I travelled to Niger State to condole and show solidarity with the Governor and the good people of the state over the devastating floods in the Mokwa area of Niger State.

“While in the UK yesterday, I had earlier called the governor, His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, to express my heartfelt condolences.

“While in Niger State, I was warmly received by the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Yakubu Garba, and we had a discussion about the urgent needs of the affected communities, where over 200 lives have been lost, about 1,000 persons are still missing, more than 3,000 people have been displaced from their homes, and several homes destroyed.

“As I mentioned during the visit, this incident and others happening all over Nigeria affect us all, and as a family, we must come together to care, comfort and stand together, especially in times of grief and difficulty.

“I hereby urge and appeal to the Federal Government, all support agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to assist the good people of Niger State in ameliorating their suffering.

“I also wish to commend the efforts of the Governor and the local response teams for their courage and resilience in the face of this overwhelming challenge.

“As part of my commitment to stand with the people of Niger State during this difficult time, I made an initial donation of ₦20 million to support the effort of the government and I will continue to support their effort.

“I pray that God comforts the families of those who have lost their loved ones, protects those still missing, and grants healing and strength to everyone affected by this disaster. May Niger State find peace and restoration.