Obi to Southeast leaders, no economic activity flourish with insecurity

By Tom Okpe

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, ((LP) Peter Obi has told the people and leaders of the South East region that security is key to any economic activities, therefore wants all hands on deck to stem the rising insecurity in the area.

Obi in a message he sent to the ‘South East Summit on Economy and Security’ in Owerri, Imo state capital, noted that the Summit is coming at the auspicious time given the disturbing insecurity in the region which has far-reaching implications to the socio-economic and political development in the geopolitical zone.

According to Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the party on Friday, the message said Obi commended the Southeast Governors for being thoughtful in organizing the summit and apologized for his absence, despite being duly invited due to an inevitable earlier scheduled engagement outside the country.

The LP standard bearer whose message was aired to the summit, urged the leaders to come together and speak up on the way to end the embarrassing insecurity in the region.

“This summit which is focusing merely on security and its economic impact on the Southeast East has come at the most auspicious time. It’s very necessary that as a people, we come together, and put our heads together to find a lasting solution to this problem of insecurity in our homeland.

“Our mainstay as a people is business, no business and indeed any other economic activity would thrive amid insecurity.

“If we put our minds to it and work in unity and mutual trust, we will find a way out of this problem that is alien to us.

“Let me therefore commend your excellencies, the Governors of the South East for initiating idea of the summit and working together to make this a reality.

“Let me urge everyone at this summit and those of us who are unable to attend in person to speak up, contribute ideas, and be part of the initiatives or actions that would be agreed upon, at this summit to bring an end to the problem of insecurity in our region.”

The former Anambra state Governor prayed for God’s guidance and courage to take necessary steps to end insecurity in our homeland, so that, “we can continue to work with our God-given talent and energy to restore peace, tranquility in the South East and indeed our dear country Nigeria.”

