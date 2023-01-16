Obi takes vision to Chatham House

By Tom Okpe

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi is to be hosted today, Monday, 16th January, 2023 by the global policy institute, Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

A statement by the spokesman of the party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Diran Onifade in Abuja on Sunday said Obi will be explaining his vision for policy and institutional reforms in Nigeria.

“He has been campaigning on themes that include securing and uniting Nigeria, tackling endemic corruption and moving the country’s economy from import dependency to local production.”

Several polls have projected the former governor of Anambra State as the front runner among the 18 candidates vying to replace President Muhammadu Buhari who has completed his statutory two terms.

The presidential election is billed for the 25th of February, 2023.

