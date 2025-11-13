Obi Slams Wike’s Clash with Soldier as Example of a ‘Disgraced Country’

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says the clash between Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and a naval officer is an “unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder” in Nigeria.

On Tuesday, a viral video showed Wike in a “heated argument” with a military official at a disputed land site in Abuja. In the footage, the minister demanded to see the approval granted to the “owners” of the land.

“On the contrary, sir, we are not intimidating anybody. The papers are complete, and he said he has submitted them,” a soldier at the scene told Wike.

Reacting in a post on Wednesday, Obi said the episode reflects a “growing disregard for institutional protocols” and “raises urgent questions” about “the culture of civility.”

“What should ordinarily be a routine civic encounter has, once again, become a national embarrassment— a typical example coming out of a ‘disgraced country’.

“Beyond the personalities involved, this incident raises fundamental questions that demand honest national reflection: Should the military be used for purely civil operations?

“If proper protocols were in place, should a Minister’s intervention in such a matter be in such an indecorous manner?

“Shouldn’t there be clear boundaries between administrative authority and the duties of security agencies?

“What does this say about our respect for institutions and the separation of powers? …Why has the culture of due process and civility given way to public spectacle and confrontation?

“If our institutions worked as they should, would tempers flare in situations that should be handled by clear procedure and hierarchy?” the post read.

Obi noted that when “public officials act outside institutional norms” and “security agencies are drawn into civil disputes,” public trust “erodes.”

He said the nation must rebuild “institutions stronger than individuals, where office is exercised with humility and uniformed officers’ dignity is respected.”

“A country that aspires to greatness and feels insulted when referred to as a disgraced nation must replace the culture of impunity with the discipline of law, order, and respect for due process.

“Repeatedly, I have maintained that to occupy an office and be referred to as His Excellency, Distinguished or Honourable, how we get to such an office and our character and behaviour while holding it or out of it should reflect such exemplary titles in all ramifications,” Obi said.

The term “disgraced country” was recently used by US President Donald Trump when he threatened military action over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.