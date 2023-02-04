Obi says his admin ‘ll tackle massive poverty, criminalities

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Thursday rounded up his national campaigns to the North Western states, declaring that his administration will tackle massive poverty and criminalities prevalent in the region, if elected.

Obi told a mammoth crowd of supporters in Birin Kebbi, the state capital that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmad will build a new Nigeria free from massive poverty and criminalities.

The LP candidate, according to Diran Onifade in a statement said they intend to do this by investing massively in Agriculture, to ensure food security and export as well engage youths in their productive age.

“By engaging the youths meaningfully, we would be tackling unemployment and reducing criminalities in the area as idle hands, they say is the devil’s workshop.”

He also promised to invest heavily in education and health as its the only way that the people can be dutifully deployed for the production and growth of their environment.

“This country is a great country with landmass and courageous people; we can feed ourselves if we truly harness our potential for the better.

”I will also invest heavily in education and ensure that unemployment becomes history in this country as our youth will be gainfully engaged in empowerment programs,” he said.

Obi also promised an upward review of workers’ salaries and pensions, if given the mandate in the 25 February election because, “you can’t achieve the goal of massive production if the people are poorly remunerated.”

The Presidential Candidate did not fail to remind the people that this year’s election is existential to the country and must not be based on the old idea of ethnic and religious sentiments but on competence, characters you can trust with capacity and capabilities which is what he and his mate Datti are bringing to regain and rebuild a new Nigeria that is possible.

In his contribution, Vice Presidential Candidate, Datti Baba Ahmad and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, and other leaders of the party also addressed the rally.

Obi who appreciated the jubilant and enthusiastic crowd for their patience in waiting long for his arrival in the state, late evening promised to improve their lives if elected.

