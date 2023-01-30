Obi promise to unlock Jigawa state potentials for development

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to become next President of the federal Republic, to Jigawa State, saying he will unlock potentials in the North, through agriculture and quality education for real development.

Obi who addressed various stakeholders in the state including the youths, Women, traditional rulers before the rally in Dutse, the state capital, told the people that he and his Vice, Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmad, if elected, will develop Jigawa state turning its various arable land for production of goods for export.

He also reiterated his position on securing the country and turning it away from consumption to production and engaging the youths who are in their productive ages.

Accorsing to Diran Onifade, spokesperson of the campaign council in a statement from Jigawa State, Obi assured the youths of quality education saying, they should be ready and willing to take back their country and take their destiny in their own hands.

At the Palace of the Emir of Dutse, Dr Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi, Obi explained that he came with his Vice, to honour him and seek his blessings in their quest to seek the peoples mandate to build a new Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail.

He told the Emir that Datti and himself are in the race believing that they have what it takes to build a new Nigeria away from the worsening situation where poverty is increasing every day.

“This country has no business having over 133 million Nigerians living in multi dimensional poverty with the abundant human and natural resources in the country.”

The LP flag bearer also talked about developing Jigawa state and opening borders and preparing the state for export.

He reiterated his earlier stand that this election should be driven by the people’s desire to enthrone the most competent person with capacity and antecedent of, “persons they can trust with verifiable records.”

