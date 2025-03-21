Obi (Prof.) Azinge visits Tinubu, solicits constitutional role for monarchs

Obi (Prof.) Epiphany Azinge, Asagba of Asaba, has solicited support for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in Nigeria. The first class monarch made the call yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Your Excellency, I cannot end my speech without soliciting your support for a role for traditional rulers under the constitution. My experience on the throne have revealed the significant importance of the traditional Institutions in the affairs of this country.

“A constitutional imprimatur will go a long way in motivating traditional leaders to make more meaningful contribution for peaceful coexistence of their subjects and others domiciled in their territory,” Azinge told Mr. President.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

Continuing, he revealed that time also has come to seriously place a pride of place on the traditional administration of justice as a means of settlement of disputes in Nigeria.

He pleaded; “May I urge that a Committee be set up to review the relationship between the received laws in our legal system and the indigenous method of dispute resolution.”

Offering a cultural and political perspective to the development of Asaba, Obi Azinge said; “Mr. President, Asaba is a land rich in history and tradition. Asaba sits at the bank of the River Niger and this exposed our people to early contact with Western influences and civilization.

“Asaba became the Headquarters of Nigeria in the days of the Royal Niger Company. Today, Asaba is one of the most peaceful state capitals and easily the fastest growing city, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa, South of the Sahara.”

Maintaining that an Asaba son, Chief Dennis Osadebay, remains the first and only Premier of Midwestern Region – as well as at a time, President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Azinge regretted that their illustrious son has never been acknowledged or recognized by the Federal Government just like his peers and counterparts.

“We appeal to Mr President to kindly right this wrong and recognize this great son of Nigeria by naming a federal institution after him,” he solicited. But added; “Mr. President, Asaba today is the only state capital without a federal university. All efforts to draw attention to this anomaly has proved futile. We appeal to your Excellency to use your prerogative and issue an executive fiat to grant Asaba equal status as other state capitals by citing a federal university on our land.”

Acknowledging the recent federal government approval for construction of access roads to the Second Niger bridge, the monarch expressed optimism that the initiative would open up Asaba to investment and development.

Equally, Tinubu was appreciated for the provision of the gas pipeline to run through Ughelli, Ajaokuta and extended through Alifikede and Asaba to Awka. This is with the aim of opening up the routes to economic exploration.

“We thank Mr President for these gestures and urge that the rail line for the Coastal areas be extended to pass through Asaba. In the same vein, we plead that the Benin-Asaba Expressway be rehabilitated for smooth and safe traffic flow on the road.

“Likewise, may I humbly draw your attention to the road which is a major gateway from Asaba to Abuja and that is the road running from Asaba through Illah, Ebu, Ubiaja and then to Uromi. Presently work is ongoing at the Ubiaja axis.

“Our prayer, Mr President, is that the Asaba, Illah and Ebu axis be added to the construction process. This will undoubtedly reduce, to a large extent, the time of traveling from Asaba to Abuja,” the visitor besieged his host.

Reminiscing about the massacre of over 1000 Asaba men, women and children on 7th October, 1967, Obi (Prof.) Azinge lamented that the wounds have refused to heal because no attempt has been made in the last 58 years to officially bring a closure to the dastardly event.

He spoke further; “We are optimistic that Mr President, as a listening and caring leader, can talk to Asaba people and persuade them to put the whole event behind them.

“Permit me, Mr President, to urge that Federal Institutions be cited on our land. We beg for more federal presence on our land. In the same vein, we plead for the dredging of the River Niger especially for transportation of goods and for enhanced commercial activities for towns by the bank of the River Niger.”

Earlier, Obi (Prof.) Epiphany Azinge had given the President a low down on his coronation. He stated; “I was coronated on the 5th of October and received the Staff of Office on the 28th November, 2024. By the unanimous choice of Asaba people, the mantle of leadership as the monarch and custodian of the customs and traditions of my people fell upon me. I have since hit the ground running determined to make a difference in the lives of Asaba people.”

Mr. President who was ably represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, H.E. Senator George Akume during the obsequies for the Late 13th Asagba of Asaba – Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, was appreciated. The representation was said to have greatly endeared Mr. President to the people of Asaba.

Extending an invitation to Mr. President for a state visit to Delta with particular request for Ahaba indigenes to fete him, the Asagba said; “I bring you good tidings from the peace loving, hospitable and accommodating people of Asaba. We note that Mr President was not able to visit Asaba, the last time you visited Delta State. We hope that Mr President will factor in a trip to Asaba in any of your visits to (the South South) so you can experience the legendary hospitality of Asaba people.”

Wishing the President the very best as he pilots the ship of state of Africa’s most populous nation, the traditional ruler prayed that God blesses and keeps Tinubu – granting him wisdom and understanding to lead the country to the promised land.