Obi-Oyedepo audio: Controversy at NCC over data privacy

‘Treason allegation, malicious’

BY ORIAKU IJELE

Although, it has been established that the viral audio purported to have emanated from a conversation between Peter Obi and the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo is fake, created with technological software, Nigerians have nonetheless raised concerns over the safety of their calls and data when interacting across the mobile networks.

To this end, the telecoms regulating agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission on Tuesday came under severe criticisms as Nigerians clamoured to know how safe their privacy was across Nigerian telephony spectrum.

Daily Times gathered that so many calls and inquiries had originated from private and corporate bodies, demanding explanations from the NCC to this effect. In a swift reaction, however, the director of Public Affairs in the agency, Reuben Morka, issued a statement which read: “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative media. The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications: i. The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

READ ALSO: Leaked conversations: DSS now intelligence arm of APC.

“ii. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone. iii. The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action. iv.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices. For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”

In a similar vein, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has faulted the federal government’s allegation that he is causing an uprising in Nigeria over the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, claimed that Nigeria’s democracy will come to an end if Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is inaugurated on Monday, May 29.

The minister alleged that Obi is trying to incite an uprising in the country, adding that the Labour Party candidate is not the democrat that he claimed to be.

Obi, however, in a statement, said the allegations are malicious and fictitious, noting that the minister’s statement is contrary to who he is and his core values.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, are coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious,” Obi said.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, added that he has never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the country, stating that he is committed to due process.

“I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state,” he noted

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaigns and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the court.”

According to the labour party candidate, some officials instigating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against him.

Obi, however, urged those individuals engaged in this “de-marketing process” to stop presenting Nigeria in such a bad light.

“Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible,” he added.