Obi not parted ways with Labour Party – POMR

……berates mischief makers

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR has outrightly dismissed trending fake and fallacious news story suggesting that he was parting ways with the Labour Party.

The body said the statement did not originate from Obi or the Obidient Movement but from mischief makers bent on sowing the seed of discord in the party.

Michael Jude Nwolisa, Media aide to the group in a statement Friday said “these rising misdemeanors on the party did not start today as they set out to destroy and disorganize the party all to get at Obi and derail the inevitable journey of rescuing Nigeria.

“Presently our principal is preoccupied with making Nigeria work not on partisan politics which ended on October 26, 2023, when the Supreme Court of the land took their final decision on the general elections.

“Those bent on creating a crisis in the Labour Party are clearly enemies of democracy wishing for the failed status quo to remain.

READ ALSO: Senate confirms MPC members of CBN

“Obi’s focus at the moment is on creating an environment where democracy is to be practiced according to the defined tenets not the rascality and all forms of impunity prevalent in the country today

“Peter Obi therefore would like to assure Nigerians, particularly the Obidient family that his way with Labour is unshaken and intact and that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the criminal gangs holding it down will not stop until it’s achieved through the will of the Nigerian people.”