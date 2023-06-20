Obi, LP accuse INEC as Amazon witness denies claim of technical glitches on February 25

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate in the February 25 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of refusing to give them the documents they need to prove their joint petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the election.

At the resumed hearing of the petition, counsel to the petitioners, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) informed the court of their inability to get documents they required in their case from the electoral body, even though they have paid for the certified true copy (CTC) of the documents.

The petitioners said the electoral body had refused to oblige them the documents despite series of letters to that effect. INEC also refused to accept subpoena that was meant to compel them produce the documents , Okutepa told the court.

He disclosed: “This segment is to formally bring to the notice of the court, the excruciating experience we are having from INEC.”

Okutepa added that the electoral body released only few documents to the petitioners yesterday afternoon.

His words: “We have done everything humanly possible, including persuasion and letter writing. We decide to seek the help of the court.”

According to him, the petitioners received few copies of I-ReV reports from few Local Government Areas of Lagos that were certified on May 29 by INEC but they refused to release to petitioner until yesterday afternoon.

“We have consistently written letters to INEC, including the one I wrote personally on May 20 detailing all the documents we wanted”, Okutepa said and told the court that INEC refused service of subpoena from the bailiff of the court.

“This proceedings is time-bound. We have paid for the documents and INEC is supposed to give us the documents that we need.

We are crying to your Lordships as we have nowhere to run to. It appears that INEC is deliberately frustrating the proceedings”, Okutepa told the court.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) disagreed with the submissions of the counsel to the petitioners, adding that the petitioners’ counsel did not discuss any issue with him before the commencement of yesterday’s proceedings.

He said there is no reason to deny LP any document, stressing that there are procedures in obtaining documents from INEC.

“They didn’t want to follow the procedures. I’m taken aback with the submissions of Okutepa. We can’t sit here and be hearing lamentation that is unfounded”, he said, noting that he had replied to the letter written to him by the lead counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN).

Earlier, the petitioners called their 7th witness, Mpeh Clarita Ogar, a cloud engineer and architect currently working with Amazon Web Services Incorporated.

Led in evidence by counsel to the petitioners, Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), the witness adopted her witness statement on oath deposed to on June 19 at the registry of the court.

A copy of resume of the witness, an appointment letter to the witness by Amazon Web Services Incorporated and six volumes reports of the 33 regions where Amazon Web Services hosts their servers were tendered.

According to Ikwueto, the report of the health status of the AWS cloud services in the region showed that, there were no technical glitches on February 25, 2023.

The court, however, admitted the documents as exhibits, despite objections to their admissibility by INEC,Tinubu and APC, who are respondents in the petition marked, CA/PEPC/03/2023.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja adjourned till Tuesday, June 20 for cross examination of the 7th petitioners’ witness and continuation of hearing.

