Obi laments rising insecurity in Borno, commends Zulum’s commitment, courage

By Tunde Opalana

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has lamented the rising insecurity in Borno State.

Obi said that the security situation in the Marte area of the state is unsettling and calls for emergency action.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate commended the apparent commitment of the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, who has courageously relocated to the troubled area.

This is according to a statement yesterday by the POMR, signed by its spokesperson, Ibrahim Umar.

Writing on his X handle, Obi said, “The security situation in Borno state is concerning and very unsettling. What is happening in the Marte area of the state is not just a local emergency; it is a national alarm bell that must not be ignored.

READ ALSO: Enugu Police Uncover Arms, Ammunition In Native Doctor’s Shrine

“Governor Babagana Zulum, by choosing to spend the night in a town under threat, has once again demonstrated what leadership should look like: present, proactive, and people-centred. His courage is not for commendation alone; it is a challenge to those in authority to match words with decisive action.

“We cannot claim to be building a secure and united Nigeria when one of our own, a sitting governor, is left pleading for federal support to prevent an entire local government from falling into the hands of terrorists.

“Over 300 communities stand exposed, while more than 20,000 of our fellow Nigerians are displaced yet again. These are not just numbers, they are families, children, and communities whose hopes are hanging by a thread.

“Governor Zulum has raised critical concerns: that insurgents are regrouping around Lake Chad and the Mandara Hills; that Marte is on the verge of collapse; and that the window for action is closing. These are facts. And it is not enough to acknowledge them; we must respond with urgency and sincerity.

“We cannot afford to continue this culture of delayed response and distant governance. Our security forces need reinforcements. Our displaced citizens need protection, not promises. And our leaders, particularly at the federal level, must show the will to act swiftly and consistently.

“I have always maintained that Nigeria works best when leadership is driven by compassion, competence, and courage. Governor Zulum has shown all three. The Federal Government must now do the same. If we fail to protect Borno, we fail the idea of Nigeria itself.

“This is not about politics. It is about people. It is about protecting the soul of our nation.

“Let us act quickly, decisively, and justly.

A new Nigeria is POssible,” the statement read.