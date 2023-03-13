Obi laments Lagos mishaps, sympathises with victims

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says the fire outbreak at Akere Spare Parts Market and the Ikeja Train/Bus accident are mishaps too many for the good people of Lagos State.

The presidential flag beer said his heart goes to the victims of the various mishaps in Lagos and other parts of the country as he prays for God to supply them with the required fortitude needed at this time.

Obi said that “the sad news of the fire outbreak at Akere Spare Parts Market in Olodi, Apapa, Ajegunle Lagos plus the train bus accident that left deaths, injuries and loss of properties at this critical time of hardship can be disheartening knowing the hardship Nigerians are going through already.

“I commiserate deeply with all those affected by these accidents. I call on the affected government and relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the accidents thoroughly, and forestall future occurrence while finding ways to help the affected victims.”

Obi said that there is a need for equal protection under the law, and the government’s meeting of her responsibility to protect lives and property cannot be overemphasised.

He noted that in a new Nigeria of his dream which is possible, lives of citizens and their property will be better appreciated because the system will work and avoidable accidents reduced drastically.

