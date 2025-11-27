Obi has nothing to do with Trump’s interest in Nigeria, group tells Onanuga

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has described as misguided, a statement by the Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in which he claimed that the Federal Government he represents will not forgive Peter Obi for supposedly inviting U.S. President Donald Trump into Nigeria’s situation.

The body noted that the circumstances surrounding the involvement of President Trump and the global community in Nigeria’s issues are well-known and have nothing to do with its principal.

“Therefore, we believe Onanuga deserves no response, except perhaps for those who are easily influenced,” said brahim Umar, Peter Obi Media Reach Spokesman yesterday.

The statement read in part “it seems this government cannot escape thoughts of Peter Obi, and we understand why; his message directly addresses the glaring failures of leadership for which this administration is primarily responsible. Onanuga’s fabrications appear to be a desperate attempt by the government to divert public attention from its shortcomings.

“Onanuga has continually and incorrectly interpreted his role as Presidential Spokesperson to mean finding ways to criticise Peter Obi, whose name has become a source of anxiety for them. His ongoing falsehoods about Obi are nothing more than a cynical attempt to distract the public from the government’s evident failures, such as insecurity, the rising cost of living, and various instances of corruption, all taking place amid unprecedented hardship facing the population.

“It’s a well-known fact that when a government lacks a plan for the future, it resorts to fabricating lies about the opposition to divert attention. When they prioritise politics over governance, they fail to consider the consequences.

“Peter Obi, as an opposition leader, rises above mudslinging and remains focused on important issues. While Onanuga daydreams about Obi, he is unconcerned, going all over the globe acquiring knowledge and touching the lives of the poor who have been abandoned by the government. Onanuga’s statements are a classic example of political disinformation intended to confuse and mislead the public—a common tactic used to distract from current governance challenges or to create a false narrative about an opponent’s standing both locally and internationally.”

The POMR, therefore urged the public to disregard any fabrications from the Presidential spokesperson concerning Obi and to remain focused on their journey toward a new Nigeria that is indeed possible.