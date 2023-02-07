Obi exposes jittery Tinubu’s multi-million Naira fake news plot

.says Tinubu released N500m for failed smear campaign

By Tom Okpe

The Obi-Datti Media Office of the Labour Party, (LP) on Monday, claimed to have uncovered an alleged jittery, All Progressives Congress, (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s multi-million Naira fake news plot.

The LP said it’s aware of the new focus of the faltering Presidential campaign of the ruling party, (APC) candidate, Tinubu, which is the planned launch of a multi-million naira media campaign, dubbed ‘Killer Punch,’ aimed at spreading lies about

the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Diran Onifade, Head, Media

Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, speaking with journalists in Abuja said:

“Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, Tinubu’s media handlers led by trio of Femi Fani-Kayode, Festus Keyamo, (SAN) and Adamu Garba are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch’.

“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting any attention, as people already know about their desperation to drag down Obi, who they rightly know, is far ahead.”

Onifade further stressed that these documentary of lies and falsehood, which they have fabricated, attempt to portray Obi as a drug peddler, killer and sexual pervert among other innuendos in their fertile imagination.

Already, he said; “the Obi-Datti Media Office is aware, that they are a product of a strategy session between Tinubu and selected members of his media team, where Tinubu reportedly accused his media handlers of not ‘punching to knock out’ and not doing enough, to halt Obi’s unprecedented progress.

“He, (Tinubu) therefore, demanded more wild propaganda from them, against his opponents, especially, Obi, with the objective of throwing anything at the opponents to win, regardless of ethics or morality.

“We will continue to be amused over the desperation, to search for faults on the Presidential front runner, and their apparent frustration, of not finding any.

“The LP standard bearer has remained the most fact-checked, among the four top Presidential candidates, for the obvious reasons, that he is the only one running an issues-driven campaign, therefore, provoking intellectual conversations, and gaining more supporters, daily, nationwide.

“As election day draws nearer, and the reality of their impending defeat heightens, their anger and frustration, are also on the rise.

“This instruction of a faltering Presidential candidate to his media team, to bring down the Labour Party flag bearer at all cost, is a clear indication of their hopelessness.”

He also, noted that the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office has all details of their machinations, including some anti-Obi persons, already contacted for a role in the so called ‘Killer Punch’ documentary, also the release of N500m for this failed smear campaign.

“International media recently did a comprehensive check on the fake news generated on the LP flag bearer, which highlighted designs to cast aspersions on this new awakening, that beckons from Nigeria, and indeed Africa.

“Just a few weeks ago, in the South East, some hirelings had recorded a fake video, where some gunmen pretended to be punishing a man for wearing a Peter Obi T-shirt, while the image was actually that of a PDP candidate, Peter Mbah, but the doctored video was misrepresented to refer to Peter Obi.

“Another sponsored video is also going round, dishing out libelous and unsubstantiated lies against Obi’s clearly outstanding eight-year tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

“Clearly, these will not be the last of the despicable media lies and falsehood.

“Our mission this day, is to alert and warn discerning minds, especially those desirous to see a new Nigeria emerge through Peter Obi, to ignore and treat as thrash any doctored and faked media items on Obi.

“The Obi-Datti Media Office will continue to expose their deceptive actions which have roundly failed, since our candidate has demonstrated unequivocally that he is the best man for the job.

“In all presentations, assessments and polls, he has clearly outclassed his peers, in required character, capacity, competence and capabilities, to provide a new direction of change and leadership, as desired by the people.

“We assure the Nigerian people and our supporters in Nigeria and globally, of our candidate’s unflinching focus on this month’s election and the impossibility of any distraction, regardless of all machinations.

“Our candidate, Obi, his deputy, Datti and all in the Obidient Movement, are too busy in this rescue mission, to give attention to worthless lies and their equally cheap purveyors.

“Elections are just a few weeks away; as Obi-Datti is growing by each second, let’s keep working hard, for the victory that will change our country, for good,” Onifade added.

