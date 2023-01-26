OBI/Datti: Northern Clergy El-Buba moves to fulfill promise of 40m votes

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A Northern Clergy, Prophet Isa El-Buba of the Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), has taken steps to fulfill the 40 million votes he promised to deliver to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

El-Buba made the promise last year in Jos during the Plateau State Mega Rally/Fitness Walk and One Million Man March organised to canvass votes for Peter Obi in the coming Presidential elections.

Matching words with actions, the clergy under the umbrella of Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) and Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), in Jos on Thursday mobilised stakeholders for training and activation of grassroots mobilization retreat tagged the critical final phase.

The stakeholders were drawn from some Obi/Datti support groups across the country, our correspondent reports.

Speaking during his opening remarks, El-Buba charged participants to be united, focus and remain resolute in mobilizing 40 million Nigerians to vote for Obi/Datti who have the requisite qualifications of actualizing a new Nigeria and ending mediocrity in governance.

According to him: “This program is the final of a series of previously held programs with the aim of putting in place structure that will create the appropriate level of sensitization, mobilization and integration at grassroots levels of the appropriate network required to deliver a better and brighter Nigeria at the 2023 polls and beyond.

“Noteworthy is the fact that the participants at this training and activation of grassroots mobilization retreat are drawn from all over the country”, he said.

However, in a Communique issued at the end of the training points to be noted follow thus: “This 2023 Election is the seventh so far in the series since 1999. Polling units and ward collators are most vital and critical in this election. Age demographics will seriously count in determining the outcome of the election.

“Agent tags are not transferable, adding that BVAS Polling Agents must ensure the BVAS machine’s calibration reads 0000.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani: APC’s failures making things difficult for..

“Canvaseers and mobilizers must be part of the polling unit team and be reminded that the National Electoral voting blocs are: The Northern alliance bloc(Jigawa, Kano, Katsina,Kebbi, Sokoto, zamfara, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Osun ).

“The 12 states in this bloc have 268LGA’s, 2926 wards, and 50,032 polling units. The combined registered voters for 2023 elections are 26,079,238. Representing 27.88% of the total number of registered voters. (93,522,272).

“The victory bloc: These comprises the Middle belt, South East and South geopolitical zones including Southern Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi and Yobe.

“Analytically: 25 states, 398LGS, 4857 wards, 90,864 polling units and 48,577,116 registered voters representing 51.94% of total number of total registered voters of 93,522,272.

“The Rookies Bloc: These comprises Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Oyo states.

“Analytically: 9states, 192 LGs, 2173 wards, 34,368 polling units and 24,165,402 registered voters representing 25.83% of total number of total registered voters of 93,522,272”, the Communique reads in parts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...