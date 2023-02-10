Obi-Datti Media slams INEC for liking anti-Obi post

…seeks explanation

By Tom Okpe

The Obi-Datti Campaign Media office has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for liking a tweet that tended to deride the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi.

The party said it’s not a hidden fact that in morality and law, the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) should not only be neutral but must strive to prevent anything real or imagined to suggest otherwise.

Obi-Datti Media takes serious exception to INEC liking a post by a partisan person, who has chosen a candidate to support.

According to Diran Onifade,

Onifade also stated that even if somebody in the Commission’s office wants to be biased, the law has denied them that, because of the moral standards being expected of them.

“We expect INEC to come clean on this issue as it’s capable of eroding public confidence in the commission to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election.

“INEC should publicly apologize to the high-flying LP Presidential standard bearer.

