Obi Cubana, Grace Ofure to headline Ahava UK 2025 business summit in London

Business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators from across sectors will gather in London on Saturday, October 4, 2025, for the Ahava Business Conference UK, an event designed to spotlight growth, finance and entrepreneurship.

Themed “Empowered for Impact”, this year’s edition will highlight how Nigerian resilience and enterprise are shaping global conversations on business and investment.

The convener, Ebele Iyiegbu, said the conference would provide “real tools, real connections and real results” for participants seeking to build or scale ventures.

Keynote speakers include Obinna Iyiegbu, chief executive and founder of Cubana Group, and Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, real estate strategist and Forbes Business Council member.

Other confirmed speakers and facilitators are Caroline Popoola, leadership expert; Ugochukwu Onyibo Morah, diaspora strategist; Gospel Obele, economist and impact investor; and Munira Suleiman Tanimu, majority leader of the Kaduna House of Assembly.

The conference will also feature Princess Opeyemi Bright, mayor of London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, Evelyn Okpanachi, Ugochukwu Aronu, and other thought leaders.

Organisers said the gathering would offer entrepreneurs and SME leaders practical guidance on financial mastery, access to investors and mentors, and exposure to London’s dynamic business ecosystem through an African lens.

Anchors for the event are Marilyn Anona and Paul Foh.