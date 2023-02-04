Obi consoles with Dutse Emirate Council, over death of Emir

By Tome Okpe

The Labour Party, (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has consoled Dutse Emirate Council, Governor Abubakar Badaru and People of Jigawa State over the death of Dr Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse.

Obi who was in Sokoto State for his campaign, cut short his programs to attend the late Emir’s funeral, commended his supporters in Sokoto, explaining why he had to hurry out of the state, to attend the Emir’s, burial.

In a statement signed on Thursday by Diran Onifade, spokesman of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) said the LP Presidwntial Candidate was full of apologies to the people of Sokoto State, for not spending ample time with them, saying he had to leave Sokoto hurriedly, “to give the royal father a deserving last respect.”

The statement said: “Obi condoled with the Dutse Emirates council and people, as well as the Governor, Badaru and people of Jigawa state for the huge loss.”

Obi, who sent strong words of appreciation to the good people of Sokoto state for the warm reception they accorded him and his team on Wednesday when the campaign team arrived the seat of the Caliphate also, appreciated the people for turning out in their numbers to receive him and his team, regretting that he had to rush out of the state, “to attend the burial of Emir of Dutse, Jigawa state, Dr Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi.”

He recalled that he was in Dutse on Monday and the Emir who was indisposed, graciously directed his Dogari to receive him and his team in his Palace, warmly.

The Emir who died on Tuesday, was buried on Wednesday at 2 pm according to Islamic rites.

Obi met with the Governor of Jigawa State, his deputy, Umar Namadi, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and other Emirs.

