Obi, BUA, Imoke, Agabi, Shitu, others lose lands in Abuja for non-development

By Ukpono Ukpong

As the saying goes: the rich also cry.

This appears to be case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) presently as no fewer than 165 Very Important Personalities (VIPs),the grade ‘A’ segment in Nigeria, have lost their lands in Abuja for refusal or failure to develop their plots located in some highbrow districts of the Territory.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in line with Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, exercised the powers conferred on him and proceeded to revoke 167 plots with names and titles for alleged continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy (RoC) to wit non-development.

According to a notice issued by the FCTA, the areas affected are Maitama, Gudu, Wuye which had the highest revocation, 41; and Katampe, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial zone, and Asokoro with the second highest revocation, 39.

The notice for the revocation as compiled by the FCTA Land Department was approved by Wike, who revoked the plots due to continuous contravention of the terms of agreement as encapsulated in the 1978 Land Use Act.

The revoked plots belong to individuals and corporate organizations, who continually failed to keep to the terms of agreement as contained in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

The165 plots are situated within some districts in the Federal Capital City (FCC), namely: Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development”, the Administration said in the notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

Some of the plots revoked in Maitama district A05 had names like Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba on them.

In Jabi, some of the plots revoked had allottees such as Sam Nda-Isaiah, Donubari Josephine Kogbara, while Katampe District had Peter Gregory Obi, BUA International, among others.

In other areas, the revoked plots had names such as Julius Berger Nigeria, Honeywell Construction, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, and others.

Wike, had on assumption of office, vowed to restore the Abuja masterplan and revoke plots that had not been developed or those whose ground rent had not been paid for years.

He had consequently given a two-week grace to allottees to pay their ground rent or risk revocation of their allocations.

