Obaseki condemns killing of police officers in Delta

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attack and killing of officers of the Delta State Police Command, who were attacked while on official duty.

The governor, in a statement, expressed shock over the killing of the officers who served in the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit in Delta State Government House and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Obaseki, who described the attack as dastardly and unconscionable, commiserated with the Delta State Police Command and the families of the victims of the attack.

According to the governor, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the attack and killing of officers attached to the EOD Unit in Government House, Delta State.

“I express deep-felt condolences to the Delta State Police Command and the families of the officers.

“It is most disheartening to hear of the sad incident. I pray for the repose of the souls of the victims of the attack.”

The governor charged security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that justice is served to bring closure to the families of the affected officers.

